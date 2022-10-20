KBC Group NV Invests $67,000 in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 152,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SMART Global by 106.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.