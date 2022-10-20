KBC Group NV Invests $72,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Unisys by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Unisys by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unisys by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $584.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

