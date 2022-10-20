KBC Group NV Invests $72,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Unisys by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unisys by 152.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

NYSE:UIS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

