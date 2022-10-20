KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $69,684 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.