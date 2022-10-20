KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

