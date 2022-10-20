KBC Group NV Makes New $48,000 Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viad by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Viad by 39.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 25,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $35.30 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.76. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

