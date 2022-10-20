KBC Group NV Makes New $51,000 Investment in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $9,045,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $2,614,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

ABTX opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $830.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $82,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

