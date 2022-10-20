KBC Group NV Makes New $51,000 Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TR opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 38.29. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.08 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 36.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

