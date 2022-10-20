KBC Group NV Makes New $52,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,629 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $540.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

