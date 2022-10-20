KBC Group NV Makes New $58,000 Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $155,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

uniQure Stock Down 6.7 %

uniQure stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

