KBC Group NV Makes New $61,000 Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477,568 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $8,454,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,257,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.