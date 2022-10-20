KBC Group NV Makes New $63,000 Investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 50.84 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of 37.75 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is 50.86 and its 200-day moving average is 50.36.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CCSI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

