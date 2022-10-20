KBC Group NV Makes New $64,000 Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,796,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 362,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 346,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARR. Cowen dropped their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PARR opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

