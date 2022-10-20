KBC Group NV Makes New $65,000 Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.