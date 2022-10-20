KBC Group NV Makes New $66,000 Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

EFC stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.16 million, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

