KBC Group NV Makes New $66,000 Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 591.6% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

EFC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -782.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

