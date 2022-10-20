KBC Group NV Makes New $69,000 Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $7,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.



