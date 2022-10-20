KBC Group NV Makes New $72,000 Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,347,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

