KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cars.com Stock Down 3.0 %

CARS opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $845.59 million, a PE ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 1.89. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

