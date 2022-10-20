KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,098,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guess’ Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

