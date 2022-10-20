KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Up 1.2 %

TWI opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $836.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.28. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.30 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.