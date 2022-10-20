KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 40.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.59 million, a PE ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

