KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $793.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.24%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.