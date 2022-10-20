KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

MarineMax stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

