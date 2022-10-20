KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

RPT Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

RPT Realty stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 200.01%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

