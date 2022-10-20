KBC Group NV Purchases New Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 152,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SMART Global by 106.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global Stock Down 1.3 %

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

