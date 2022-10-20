KBC Group NV Purchases New Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after purchasing an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $728.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

