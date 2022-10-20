KBC Group NV Purchases New Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

