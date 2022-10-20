KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 1,183 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

