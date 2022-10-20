KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 1,362 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 33.3% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,487 shares of company stock worth $7,836,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.