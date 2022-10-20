KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 1,487 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calavo Growers Price Performance

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $568.49 million, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.