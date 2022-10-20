KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 5,380 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE AHH opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $954.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

