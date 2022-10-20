KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 5,432 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 696,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

