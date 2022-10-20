KBC Group NV Reduces Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

