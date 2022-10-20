KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 353,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKE opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

