KBC Group NV Sells 10,484 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Trading Down 2.4 %

WNC opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

