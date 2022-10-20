KBC Group NV Sells 10,484 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

