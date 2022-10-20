KBC Group NV Sells 15,366 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

