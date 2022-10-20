KBC Group NV Sells 15,366 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.9 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.