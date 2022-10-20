KBC Group NV Sells 22,990 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

