KBC Group NV Sells 383 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

