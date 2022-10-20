KBC Group NV Sells 4,856 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HealthStream by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 26.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $672.23 million, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

