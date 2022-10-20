KBC Group NV Sells 840 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,280,892 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,941 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Trading Down 4.5 %

ZUMZ opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

