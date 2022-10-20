KBC Group NV Takes $51,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

