KBC Group NV Takes $52,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,629 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,386,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

