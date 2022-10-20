KBC Group NV Takes $55,000 Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 110,398 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IIIN. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of IIIN opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.17 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.87%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

