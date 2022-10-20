KBC Group NV Takes $57,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:ARR opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

