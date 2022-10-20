KBC Group NV Takes $58,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,307 shares of company stock valued at $868,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

QURE stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

