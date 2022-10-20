KBC Group NV Takes $58,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,307 shares of company stock valued at $868,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
uniQure Stock Down 6.7 %
QURE stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.