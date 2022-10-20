KBC Group NV Takes $59,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 84.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Big Lots by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Big Lots by 49.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Big Lots Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of BIG opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

