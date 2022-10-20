KBC Group NV Takes $65,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity

MarineMax Stock Down 4.7 %

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HZO opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $608.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.